Chicago’s only all you can eat Alaskan King Crab & Prime Burger Experience. Located down the stairs at Quality Crab & Oyster Bah in Lincoln Park, Crab Cellar is your destination for delicious food and a great time.

The joint serves steamed Alaskan King Crab Legs and Prime Burgers made with Slagel Beef and topped with roquefort and crispy onions, until you say “when.” Reservations start at $89.95 per person plus tax (gratuity not included) and must be made online through Tock.

Reservations are available Tuesday – Sunday. Join us at Crab Cellar, where the seating is limited, but the crab and burgers are endless. Get Crackin’