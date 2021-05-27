Chicago’s LowDown Brass Band shines a light on community with Mini Reels project

LowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago Music culture. The sound of this all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul.

WGN has welcomed them to our studio and our annual block parties and they always delive their truly unique Chicago sound.

The entire LowDown Brass Band

At the beginning of this year, the band wanted to do something different. With no live music in most of the country, they wanted to use their talents to raise awareness of what is happening in Chicago and also provide an outlet to celebrate what is positive in our world.

They started a project called Mini Reels.

“They’re one to two-minute songs and visual ideas, they’re short songs that correlate with the video,” band member MC Billa Camp said. “The video has to do with the messaging of the song.”

“We needed to take the time to use our art to figure out a way for us to get through it,” said band member Shane Jones. “The reels were a way to get us to take a look at what was going on in our community here in Chicago and throughout the world.”

“We wanted to really get the lowdown on what was really happening. We use the reels as a way to shine light on the things that were problems and shine light on what was beautiful in the world,” he said.

To find the rest of the Mini Reels and upcoming show dates, click here.