CHICAGO — If you’ve ordered groceries online over the past few years, it hasn’t always gone well. Like when your raspberries have been swapped out for cauliflower, leaving you with half the ingredients needed for the meal you were planning later that evening.

That frustration won’t be felt with Chicago’s first curbside-only grocery store and platform Fresh Street, located in West Rogers Park.

How is it different?

Fresh Steet takes the chore of lugging your kids (or yourself) through the grocery store and does all the shopping for you. They offer no substitutions, no fees, and affordable products, many that or locally sourced like This Little Goat, Milk & Honey, Chicago French Press and others.

Maybe the biggest difference? You don’t ever walk one step inside this grocery store.

Inside Fresh Street

You simply go online or use their app, pick out your order and the Fresh Street teammates will do the shopping for you. They pride themselves on picking the highest quality in picking produce and other products.

When the order is complete, you’ll get an alert for pickup and will be assigned to a spot outside the store. Once you confirm you’re in the spot, they’ll bring your groceries out to your car, had delivered so you never have to leave the car.

