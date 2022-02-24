Chicago woman named 2021 Black Entrepreneur of the Year

CHICAGO — Keewa Nurullah, is the owner of a small boutique in Chicago’s South Loop called Kido.

Nurullah, recipient of The OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a fourth generation descendent of Black Wall Street, prides herself on achieving equity and supporting Black entrepreneurship. That entrepreneurial spirit started with her great-grandfather, as he ran a tailor shop in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was forced to abandon his business when an angry mob burned most of the 35-block neighborhood to the ground on May 31, 1921.

Nurullah honors her great-grandfather’s entrepreneurial legacy by running her own small business. Her shop isan award-winning, multi-cultural kids boutique in Chicago. Kido focuses on sustainability, inclusivity, and representation for families of all colors, shapes and sizes.

Nurullah’s great grandparents

Her store has an “all in the family” spirit. Nurullah curates the shop and drives the vision. Her husband, Doug Freitag designs prints for shirts and specializes in graffiti and murals. Nurullah even has her grandma teach music classes for the Kido community.

When her son was born, Nurullah wanted to find clothes with positive affirmations that were eco-friendly. After months of looking and not seeing what she was looking for, she created her own line.

“Kido started with one onesie and big dreams,” she said.

Keewa Nurullah and husband Doug Freitag

As the daughter of activists, Nurullah found a unique way to connect her brand to the community. With a fellow mom, she created the Southside Story Time to give local families the opportunity to connect in a safe environment for free.

To learn more about Kido, Southside Story Time, and the baby Soul Jam click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.