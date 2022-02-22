Chicago woman breaking barriers in wine industry

CHICAGO — For most, phrases like, “no” and “better luck next time” eventually result in walking away and giving up. For Chrishon Lampley, these are the words that fueled her battle cry and her relentless pursuit to break glass ceilings, one bottle of wine at a time.

Lamply is the first African American woman in the Midwest to go national with a wine brand. With Love Cork Screw, Lamply is also one of the less than 1% of wine industry négociants, vineyard and wine owners who are Black females. (A négociant is a a wine merchant or wholesaler).

Being a Black female négociant in the traditionally white, male-dominated world of wine is a rarity.

When Lampley launched Love Cork Screw wines in 2013, she was acutely aware of the odds stacked against her. Lampley credits her never-give-up mentality to her father’s entrepreneurial spirit and her mother’s tenacity in her success.

Love Cork Screw

That success has lead to more than one million bottles sold. Perhaps an equally proportionate ratio of “no’s” later, Lampley continues to defy the odds with expanded offerings like wine scented candles that engage all five senses. There is also a new eponymous reserve label on the way.

Lampley, on a mission to reinvent how we think about and experience wine, is fiercely passionate about leveraging her platform to mentor budding entrepreneurs and pave the way for more inclusivity and opportunity for women of color in wine and beyond.

To learn more about Love Cork Screw Wines, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.