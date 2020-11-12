Chicago Symphony Orchestra Trumpeter John Hagstrom Hosts Tribute to Veterans: Trumpeting the Power of Music

Honoring all military members this Veterans Day with CSO Trumpeter John Hagstrom, who holds the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Chair in the Orchestra and is himself a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. John wrote, produced, and directed a “Tribute to Veterans: Trumpeting the Power of Music” streaming for free at Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Veteran’s Day. He tells us about the importance of the trumpet in “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and plays a special Marine tune.

This in-depth multimedia program, produced by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSOA) and hosted by Pritzker Military Museum & Library Chair in the CSO’s trumpet section, John Hagstrom, highlights the trumpet’s key role in military and orchestral music. Hagstrom weaves together several elements including live trumpet demonstrations, interviews with U.S. Marine Band Directors past and present, and archival footage and also incorporates excerpts of CSO recordings. In addition, the program features a composition by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band assistant director Maj. Ryan Nowlin called “Let Freedom Ring,” as well the official march of the United States Marine Corps, Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis.”



Featured Host/Musicians for Tribute to Veterans: Trumpeting the Power of Music:

John Hagstrom Trumpet, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Pritzker Military Museum & Library Chair

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band







Special guests include:

Colonel Jason Fettig Director, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

Major Ryan Nowlin Assistant Director, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

Colonel Timothy Foley Director (retired), “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band