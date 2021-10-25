Chicago Scene weekend getaway in NYC: An Empire State proposal, Central Park stroll, iconic movie sites and a beer in New Jersey

CHICAGO — The Chicago Scene went on the road again, this time heading east all the way to New York City. With Autumn in full swing, it was the perfect time to see New York’s fall foliage.

If you’ve never been to NYC, you know it’s an easy and quick flight from Chicago. The city has plenty of options for things to do so you’ll need to narrow down your list depending on how long you plan for your weekend getaway.

In two and a half days I rode the subway, walked 26 miles, saw countless sights like Central Park, the High Line, Grand Central Station, The Battery, the Friends apartment, Ghostbuster Firehouse, Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and “the most famous building in the world,” the Empire State Building. (My trip technically ended in Westfield, New Jersey, at a brewery started by a South Side Chicagoan called Lions Roar…more to come on that)

The video player above has the trip to the Empire State Building and the newly designed Observatory Experience. The top-to-bottom overhaul includes a newly dedicated guest entrance, a 10 thousand foot immersive museum experience. It serves as a complete history of the building, offering experiences that make history come to life.

The museum touches on the Empire State Building’s place in pop-culture history, including digital exhibits that celebrate the movies, books, and shows filmed at the building. Perhaps the biggest improvements can be seen on the 80th, 86th, and 102nd-floor observatories, improving on one of the most romantic spots on the planet for engagements and romance.

“There is no better place to celebrate love than the World’s Most Romantic Building,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “The Empire State Building has played host to so many love stories in its history, and we are delighted to now offer an exclusive, romantic, and customizable proposal experience for couples from around the world.”

Of course, you can do this all on your own, but if you want to learn more about the building and their newly offered “Happily Ever Empire” experience, click here.

The second video in this series of three videos covers an experience at The Langham, New York, the Slaughtered Lamb Pub, the Ghostbuster Firehouse, the High Line, Times Square, a one-of-a-kind gaming hall with live jazz, Central Park, the Friends apartment and many other walkable spots in the city.

For those hopeless romantics out there, if you’re looking to up your engagement game, The Langham, New York offers up rooms with unobstructed views of the Empire State Building, giving you that icing on the cake in terms of experiences.

*Insider tip, if you alert the staff of your engagement plans, they decorate your room to cap off your romantic night.*

A room for engagement night at The Langham, NYC

The Ghostbuster Firehouse in Tribeca, New York

The third and final video of this Chicago Scene on the road is a trip to New Jersey. Specifically to Westfield, New Jersey. It’s about a 45-minute train ride from Manhattan. Lions Roar Brewing Company opened earlier this year after months of COVID-related mandates and delays, proving that Chicago South Side perseverance with blood, sweat, and tears can get anything done.

Wait, South Side Chicago in New Jersey? The owners of Lions Roar are Tim and Corinne Grant, a husband and wife duo with Corinne being native to New Jersey and Tim being from the South Side of Chicago. Their motto “Pride of the South Side” is a double entendre, for the location of the brewery in Westfield and a nod to Grant’s hometown pride.

“My dad and I did a homebrew kit, and we decided to just brew some beer for fun, from that we realized that this was a cool thing, lets continue to do that, you do it in Chicago and I’ll do it in New Jersey,” said Grant.

A fun item to note is that the brewery is named after their son, Jackson. “It started with him and the howl he gave out of the womb was insane, he was our inspiration, he was a baby when we kind of did all this, so when knew we had good beer we need a good name and that was it, Lions Roar,” said Grant.

To learn more about Lions Roar Brewing Co, click here.

Oktoberfest at Lions Roar Brewing

