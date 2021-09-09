Chicago Scene talks with Drake Milligan ahead of performance in Rosemont

CHICAGO — County music fans, this one is for you. Drake Milligan will be performing on September 9th at Joe’s Live in Rosemont. He’s an up-and-coming singer who at age 23 is opening for Runaway June.

©Jay Blakesberg

Tom Barnas caught up with the Milligan before his performance.

The EP, Drake Milligan has five tracks that Milligan co-wrote every song, he tapped into different themes to showcase his songwriting talent and vocal chops.

Milligan layers the fiddle and steel in the trouble-drowning, alcohol-soaked “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’” and emphasizes his fast-talking mastery in the upbeat, rebellious “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”

To find out more, check out Drake Milligan.

New EP

