Chicago Scene; Shaw’s Crab House’s annual Lobster Festival

Shaw’s Crab House Chicago’s annual lobster festival returns for the month of July to bring you the flavors of summer with delicious Maine lobster dishes. Savor the summer with starters like the Lobster Cocktail with red grapefruit & navel orange, avocado, basil, lemon vinaigrette, entrées like the Lobster Linguini with lobster brandy cream, roasted tomatoes, arugula and Whole Lobster dishes such as Lobster Boil & Whole Steamed Maine Lobster.

Reservations can be made in the Main Dining Room and Oyster Bar for the month of July and the full Lobster Festival Menu will be available for both lunch and dinner.

Please call us at 312-527-2722.

