Chicago Scene at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

If you’re one of those families looking to enjoy nature's finest in the great outdoors, you're in luck! You have options. You can hit the great open road and head to your favorite campgrounds, or if you're still wary of COVID-19, make the voyage to the backyard. Yes, the backyard! It's a fun and safe way to get a little camping experience while sleeping under the stars. The best news about camping at home, you can still use the bathroom in your own house...

Gathering camping gear from the garage, I give you an idea of what you can do in your backyard this summer. One of the highlights, the bunk/cot used. It makes fitting more people in the tent much easier and gets you off the ground.