The 6th Annual Chicago Rum Festival (previously the Midwest Rum Fest) returns on on Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium. The festival will have more than 50 rum expressions poured, speaker programming, entertainment and more in the world of all things rum.

The event is divided into three sessions that run from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Take a look at what’s happening:

The Industry Session — Spirit Professional Session Pass allows you to attend the event for 1.5 Hours (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) You’ll get a tasting cup and access to Grand Tasting Room and access to Seminar Rooms that are open to the public.

General Admission for the Grand Tasting session consists of a 5.5 hour program from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. offering attendees the opportunity to taste 0.25 oz pours, let’s guests attend education brand seminars, and comes with a souvenir snifter cup.

VIP Grand Education and Tasting Session consist of a 5.5-hour program offering the .25oz pours of rum, educational brand seminars, a VIP souvenir glass, snacks and a 0.2 oz souvenir snifter cup.

They also offer passes for designated drivers that won’t be drinking at the event. For information on that and other experiences are offered as well, the For tickets to the rum fest, click here.

