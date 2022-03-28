CHICAGO — Your senses will be on overload at the kickoff of Chicago Restaurant at the new Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit at the Lighthouse Artspace in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

What is Chicago Restaurant Week?

During restaurant week, diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus from restaurants throughout Chicago and the nearby suburbs. These multi-course meals are $25 for brunch or lunch, and $39 and/or $55 for dinner (excluding beverages, taxes, gratuity, and delivery fees).

From Friday, March 25 to Sunday, April 10, Choose Chicago celebrates its 15th edition of the restaurant event that will feature more than 350 participants representing 35 Chicago neighborhoods. The added bonus for this year is that diners will have the flexibility to experience this event through dine-in or takeout and delivery options.

Inside Immersive Friday Kahlo

The Frida Kahlo Immersive experience is just that, immersive. It explores the world through her eyes and experiences.

Those experiences have given the world some of the most iconic artwork. As you stroll through the gallery, you will see the Mexico-born artist’s work come to life on a grand scale.

You’ll have a sense of the people, events, and obstacles that made her the extraordinary woman she was. The large-scale projections, accompanied by a musical score will sweep you away in the story that is Kahlo’s imprint on the world.

Immersive Frida Kahlo

