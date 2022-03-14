Chicago pie shop offers 12 pies for Pi Day

From the classic to the creative, Bang Bang in Logan Square has all your pie needs

CHICAGO — Around the world and right here in Chicago, people are celebrating National Pi Day.

Wait, what’s the difference between Pie Day and Pi Day you ask? National Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant Pi, which is approximately the equivalent of 3.14.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. You might remember learning 3.14 back in your school years when you were asking yourself, “Why do we need to know this?” Well at the very least, it’s another reason to eat more pie.

Chicago Scene went in search of some of Chicago’s best pie and found our way to Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits in Logan Square.

Walking into this pie shop is like a warm hug with the inviting décor, Midwestern cooking and hospitality all spilling over into their unique flavors of pie.

Pi Day options at Bang Bang Pie

“We’re definitely a full-service restaurant that specializes in pies,” owner Michale Ciapciak said.

The baking team has been hard at work to stock the shelves of all things pie, or in this case (Pi). You’ll have your choice from citrus pies (think classic key lime to lemon bar to grapefruit) to decadent chocolate (think chocolate chess to black bottom coconut to puppy chow!) and don’t forget the fruit pies (classic triple berry to apple raspberry rose to blackberry buttermilk and a personal favorite, banana cream!)

There are so many more, all available by the slice, half & whole on a first come first serve basis. Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits marks their 10th Pi(e) Day, they’re celebrating all day today until 6 p.m.

To see the full list of pies and the cafe menu, click here.

Interior of Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits