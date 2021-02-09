Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop provides a home to over 30 individual Chicago-owned small businesses

CHICAGO SCENE: Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop is stocked with over 30 individual Chicago small businesses including 24 women-owned, Latino, Black and LGBTQ businesses. Made locally here in Chicago, the pop-up offers jewelry, handmade soaps, kids’ crafts, woodwork, face masks, earrings, plants, leather goods and much more!

Exploring this semi-permanent space, it’s a subtle reminder of what makes Chicago the amazing melting pot of culture it is. Featuring all things Chicago in individual expressions. Items sold exclusively by small independent Chicago businesses, with every item sold made right here in the city by the lake. Owners Monica and Anna guide us through the endless quantities of Chicago-made items, beaming with LGBTQ, Latino, Black and women-owned pride. Each item carefully curated to give this space it’s unique and special feel.

