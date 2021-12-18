Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop features locally made products to fill out your holiday shopping list

Looking for a unique Chicago gift? I’m talking made in Chicago, by Chicagoans. You can expect that at one of the three Chicago Makers Pop Up locations. Each shop has over 90 local Chicago small businesses in Bucktown, West Town, and Wicker Park.

Time is running out to check out this unique shopping experience, all three locations will close on December 23. Look for the Buckton shop to open early in 2022. Businesses featured in the segment are Youngi, Annelieses Cookies, and Tendaji Body Oils.

All three locations

Chicago Makers Pop Up is accepting canned food donations for their food drive with the Greater Chicago Food Depository from now until December 23. They will have a box for accepting donations during business hours. Shoppers can also donate to their virtual food drive by visiting their website by clicking here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Inside Chicago Makers Pop Up in West Town