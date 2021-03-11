Chicago friends start ‘restaurant within a restaurant’ to survive pandemic

Years before Perilla: Korean American Fare was even a thought, Adrew Lim and Thomas Oh were best friends.

Both grew up with Korean traditions and Midwest values. And Lim and Oh always shared a dream of a Korean dining experience that reflected their upbringing.

“We wanted to share the American culture we experienced through our lens,” Lim said. “We wanted to make it approachable and share it with our city.”

That is exactly what you get the moment you walk through the front door of Perilla. Diners are immediately greeted by a traditional Korean mother of pearl dresser that Lim and Oh turned into a host stand.

Lim and Oh said art and culture are important and they have created a space to share that passion through expression. From one-of-a-kind street art on the outside to curating a space for local artist on the inside, the space is a true cultural experience.

Like many other restaurants, Perilla was pushed to the brink during the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order. Lim and Oh built distinctive patio space, giving customers a sense of dining in the woods.

And then their second restaurant, Sir Chicken, was born. The name is barrowed from the stories of U.S. soldiers frying up chicken at Thanksgiving during the Korean War then sharing the food with the Korean soldiers.

Sir Chicken is housed within Perilla and the food is available through their website and is takeout only.

Sir Chicken and Perilla exist as two entities, born out of the same kitchen. Both sprinkled with a secret sauce that is Korean traditions mixed with a Midwest mindset.

Perilla

AND

Sir Chicken

401 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60654