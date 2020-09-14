Chicago French Press to bring the hugely popular, black-owned online coffee brand to life in the South Loop

Open now and running through the remainder of 2020, Chicago French Press will serve up its delicious drinks both hot and iced in person at Roosevelt Collection. Packaged versions of their addictive brew will also be available in a variety of flavors, perfect for holiday gifting. Known for offering their patrons the opportunity to give back to great causes with every purchase, 5% of proceeds from each bag sold will directly support select 501(c)3 organizations locally and nationally supporting social justice in the Black community. Christian and the CFP team join the lifestyle center’s robust lineup of local, black-owned businesses including Kido, Sultry Steps, Love Peridot and Divinity 7.

“We are ecstatic to be hosting the Chicago French Press team for this pop-up experience, just in time for holiday shopping season,” said Shannon Ridgeway, General Manager of Roosevelt Collection Shops. “Their product is extremely high-quality, not to mention delicious, and their mission to provide a great product while helping others as a community aligns seamlessly with our goals here on property.”

Coffee lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of flavors including Maple Pecan, Chocolate Blueberry, Peach Nectar and seasonal blends such as Snicker Doodle, Winter Wonderland and more. All CFP blends are flavored by hand and locally roasted in small batches. CFP aims to connect java drinkers to quality, healthier coffee options and in doing so offers premium certified organic, fair-trade and non-GMO coffee to their patrons. Brew masters will also be on-site to help customers understand the best brew for their method of choice.