Chicago chapter of the Recording Academy celebrates 60 years of supporting local musicians

CHICAGO — Chicago’s influence on music has been monumental through the years.

From Blues with Howlin’ Wolf, Elmore James and James Cotton, to Gospel music, to influencing the Soul music scene with artists like Lou Rawls, Curtis Mayfield, the Staple Singers and Sam Cooke.

The Chicago Sound is a unique sound and in response, the Recording Academy opened its doors here in July 1961. It became the third chapter after New York and L.A. It represents not only Chicago, but the Midwest region and strives to represent music makers from every genre and at every level of their careers.

The Chicago Chapter believes in “supplying artists and recording professionals with educational and networking opportunities, the Recording Academy is an integral part of the local Chicago music community.”

Recording Academy Chicago Chapter celebrating 60 years

