Chicago-based digital manufacturing company changing baseball one glove at a time

Chicago has had a long history of manufacturing. From the “hog butcher for the world” days of the Union Stock Yards to the Schwinn Bicycle Company, Chicago has been part of the fabric of American manufacturing. What about manufacturing in 2022 and beyond?

Fast Radius is a leader in digital manufacturing technology with cloud manufacturing and it’s happening right here in Chicago. What is cloud manufacturing you ask?

Cloud manufacturing is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more integrated and more sustainable.

“Fast Radius is a software-driven manufacturing company, we help engineers, manufacturing companies bring new products to the world, embracing software and infrastructure to make component parts,” CEO, Lou Rassey said..

Fast Radius micro-factory in the West Loop

How does all of this relate to a Chicagoan? Aside from the headquarters in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Fast Radius has micro-factories in Chicago.

One of the most relatable projects Fast Radius is working on is their partnership with Rawlings. Together, they’ve worked to manufacture the Rawlings newest baseball glove release, the REV1X glove. The glove features 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology to maximize performance capabilities.

Lattice Inserts in Rawling glove

Rawling baseball glove with Fast Radius technology