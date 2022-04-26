CHICAGO — Halsted Street in Chicago’s Lincoln Park has been a music mainstay over the years.

Almost like a rite of passage, city college students and 20-somethings discover the blues on Chicago’s only all-live music jukebox at aliveOne.

Those coming of age moments are the fabric of the memories that celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Lincoln Park staple.

aliveOne is a neighborhood bar that combines the very best of music with a month-long anniversary bash, centered around free live music and a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The big event culminates with a private, invite-only, 25th anniversary party on May 6 featuring a performance by Hartliss Bastids with members of Umphrey’s McGee and Jen Hartswick from the Trey Anastasio Band.

Tickets for the event have been raffled off every Thursday in April, with this Thursday being the last chance with the “Resident Bang Night” with Chicago’s own Bonzo Squad in the famed back room.

A portion of the proceeds as well as the private event on May 6 will benefit United Help Ukraine, which is providing medical aid in humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.

Anniversary Show at aliveOne

“aliveOne was the very first bar we opened, and it’s all thanks to the neighborhood and the music lovers out there that we’ve reached this milestone today,” said David Halpern, managing partner at Four Entertainment Group. “After an outpouring of support during our company-wide fundraiser for Ukraine in March in which we raised over $4,500, we wanted to continue our efforts in April and hope our guests will help us raise even more during aliveOne’s Thursday resident band nights.”

To learn more about the 25th Anniversary Show for aliveOne, click here.

aliveOne front bar