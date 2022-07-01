CHICAGO — We’ve all admired Chicago’s skyline and gawked at certain buildings when walking the streets of the Loop. Sometimes though, it leave us with more questions about the buildings than answers.

There’s an organization that can help you with that.

The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1966 and is dedicated to inspiring people to discover why design matters. A national leader in architecture and design education, the CAC offers tours, programs, exhibitions and more.

Opened to the public in 2018, its riverfront location is in the heart of the city, where Michigan Avenue meets the Chicago River. This new location features nearly 10,000 square feet of exhibition space with views of some of the city’s iconic skyscrapers.

New this year to CAC is the Energy Revolution exhibit. This exhibition introduces climate solutions from architects and urban planners. It reveals how city residents, neighborhood organizations, businesses and city leaders can create a carbon-free city using tools and approaches created by architects and urban planners and now being tested and used around the world.

Energy Revolution exhibition

“Climate change is the most serious issue of our time, and we’re the last generation that can do something about it. Energy Revolution serves as a warning, but also hopes to inspire individuals, places and communities to transform how we use energy in the built environment and innovate towards a sustainable future,” president and CEO Lynn Osmond said.

Admission to Energy Revolution is included with regular admission to the CAC (located at 111 East Wacker Drive steps from Michigan Avenue) $14 for ages five and up and $10 for students with ID.

To learn more about this exhibit and the CAC, click here.

