CHICAGO – What was once old is new at the Canopy by Hilton.

Situated in the Financial District of Chicago’s Loop, the hotel is inside the former headquarters for the Chicago and North Western Railways. This building was an essential part of the “Golden Train Age of Travel” that help put Chicago on the map.

That Golden Age greets you immediately as you enter the modern, boutique-style hotel lobby. The entire building is designed with a nod to the historical importance of the building by including architectural pieces that celebrate Chicago’s rich history as a travel hub.

The Canopy brand prides itself in honoring the rich history of the Chicago and North Western Railway throughout the property. Rooms are made to feel as if you are on a luxury train car. The building has many elements from the original building including the staircases.

As an homage to the Pullman cars made on Chicago’s South Side, the hotel has modeled its 215 guestrooms, including 23 king suites, after Pullman Palace Cars.

Another nod to its history is their in-house restaurant. Named Depot 226 to honor the address and history of the property as its namesake, It features locally-inspired dishes and craft cocktails.

