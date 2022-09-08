CHICAGO — As summer of movies comes to a close, Rooftop Cinema Club Fulton Market is offering a social space atop the 5th-floor terrace at The Emily Hotel.

September can be the perfect month to squeeze in the last bit of outdoor fun and the Rooftop Cinema Club hosts multiple screenings daily, including hand-picked classics, cult films, and recent releases. There’s also expect seasonal programming such as sing-along screenings, as well as the continuation of the Rooftop’s Zodiac series.

The Zodiac series features movies made by a starring favorite cinematic Leos, Virgos and Libras. As October looms, there will be plenty of options for the Halloween fanatics as well as other themed events.

Classics on the big screen

The club offers a fully stocked bar and plenty of classic movie theatre options. Including loaded nachos, classic candy and of course, popcorn.

To find the movie that best fits what you are looking for, click here.

