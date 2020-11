Oakwood Cemetery is one of the more significant historic cemeteries on Chicago's South Side with burial sites of renowned figures like Mayor Harold Washington, civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, and Olympian Jesse Owens. It is also the site of the final resting place of up to 6,000 Confederate soldiers, the largest mass grave in the Western Hemisphere. #thechicagoscene

