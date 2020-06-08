Celebrity chef Lamar Moore leads the charge in donating over 500 meals to South Side food pantry

This event has Mariano’s partnering with Tastemakers and recent winner of Food Networks Vegas Food Prizefight and Chicago’s very own Chef Lamar Moore to donate 500 boxed lunches to a local food pantry in Bronzeville.

The lunches donated by Mariano’s will consist of sandwiches, fruit, and chips and will be distributed during the monthly pantry set up at St. Elizabeth’s Church (44 East 41st). The 2nd District CAPS/CPD will be there as well to assist at the food pantry.

For more information on the St. Elizabeth Church food pantry click here.