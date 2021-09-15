Celebrating Negroni week at Cindy’s

CHICAGO — Negroni week is currently underway in the city.
The annual fest is presented by Imbibe Magazine and Campari. Its purpose is to encourage businesses to pour the drink for a good cause.
The Negroni is a popular Italian cocktail that is made with one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, and one part Campari.
Tom Barnas from Chicago Scene takes us to Cindy’s for a look at how they’re mixing things up for a good cause. This year, Cindy’s will donate $2 from every Negroni sold to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the hotel will match the donation to help those in need.
Recipes for the Negroni drinks featured:
“Classic Negroni”
Beefeater Gin – 1oz
Campari – 1oz
Cocchi di Torino – 1oz
“Negroni Sbagliato”
Campari – 1oz
Cocchi di Torino – 1oz
Mionetto Prosecco – 2oz
“Ruby Oaxaqeña”
Union Mezcal (steeped w/butterfly pea flower)-1oz
Campari – 1oz
Atxa Blanco Vermouth – 1oz
For more info, head to Cindy’s.
