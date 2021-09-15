Celebrating Negroni week at Cindy’s

CHICAGO — Negroni week is currently underway in the city.

The annual fest is presented by Imbibe Magazine and Campari. Its purpose is to encourage businesses to pour the drink for a good cause.

The Negroni is a popular Italian cocktail that is made with one part gin, one part vermouth rosso, and one part Campari.

Tom Barnas from Chicago Scene takes us to Cindy’s for a look at how they’re mixing things up for a good cause. This year, Cindy’s will donate $2 from every Negroni sold to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the hotel will match the donation to help those in need.

Recipes for the Negroni drinks featured:

“Classic Negroni”

Beefeater Gin – 1oz

Campari – 1oz

Cocchi di Torino – 1oz

“Negroni Sbagliato”

Campari – 1oz

Cocchi di Torino – 1oz

Mionetto Prosecco – 2oz

“Ruby Oaxaqeña”

Union Mezcal (steeped w/butterfly pea flower)-1oz

Campari – 1oz

Atxa Blanco Vermouth – 1oz

View from Cindy’s

For more info, head to Cindy’s.

