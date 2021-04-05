Celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day at Bartoli’s Pizzeria

Family tradition and a grandfather’s legacy are the ingredients that make Bartoli’s Pizzeria a go-to pizza destination for Chicagoans.

Brian Tondryk, owner and founder, honors his grandfather’s legacy, Fred Bartoli in following in his trail-blazing path. Growing up, Tondryk witnessed his grandfather build his own pizza empire as one of the founding partners at Chicago’s famed Gino’s East Pizza.

“My grandfather was one of the originators of deep dish pizza in Chicago,” Tondryk said. “He kind of put it on the map starting Gino’s East in 1966,”

With the bar set high, Tondryk wanted to offer that same Chicago pizza experience in his own way. After perfecting his grandfather’s original recipe, he deciding the world needed to try it. Tondryk opened his very own shop in Roscoe Village in 2013.

“We are a Chicago pizzeria,” he said. “We do both deep dish and cracker crust thin crust.”

With nods to the past, Bartoli’s has plenty in Chicago tradition to offer the pizza aficionado. Pictures adorn the walls and the place offers plenty of Chicago history mementos. Bartoli’s offers a warm and inviting atmosphere that harkens back to that classic pizza parlor vibe.

Located in the heart of Roscoe Village with a second location opening in the West Town, Bartoli’s Pizzeria has established itself as a go-to pizza destination for Chicagoans and tourists alike.

Bartoli’s Pizzeria

955 W Addison St

Chicago, IL 60613

(773) 248-0455