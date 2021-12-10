Celebrating 150 years, Apollo Chorus gears up for return to in-person performance of Händel’s Messiah

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago returns to live in-person performances this weekend and celebrates their 150th anniversary season with their of holiday tradition of Händel’s Messiah.

Two performances will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, December 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m.

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago, founded in the aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire, is a volunteer choral and its approximately 130 auditioned members were brought together by their love of music.

The Apollo Chorus of Chicago

The chorus has performed the masterworks of the choral repertoire, as well as new music from

contemporary composers. They have performed at historic events, such as the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, the Century of Progress International Exposition, the opening of Medinah Temple, the opening of Navy Pier and the “Oprah Surprise Spectacular.”

Recent collaborations include appearances with Josh Groban, Chicago Opera Theater, Chicago Philharmonic, and the Netflix series Sense8.

To find tickets for this weekend’s performances at the Harris Theater, click here.

Celebrating the holiday season