Celebrate the Yuletide season with an intimate holiday collection of classic hymns and carols from Brian Fallon

Brian Fallon is celebrating the arrival of winter and the upcoming Yuletide season with today’s release of his all-new holiday album. An intimate collection of classic hymns and carols, Night Divine.

Produced and recorded by Fallon at his New Jersey home during last year’s quarantine, Night Divine comprises singular renditions of such beloved Christmas carols as “O Holy Night,” “The First Noel,” and “Silent Night,” alongside deeply personal takes on the timeless hymns and spirituals that form his earliest musical memories.

“In some ways, I’ve been working on this record in my head since I was a kid,” says Fallon. “These songs are some of my most cherished musical memories, and I hope that people are able to turn to them not just in the coming weeks, but any time they’re in need of a little peace or comfort.”

Fallon recently unveiled plans for an epic North American headline tour. The trek – featuring full backing from his longtime live band, The Howling Weather – gets underway in January 2022 and lands in Chicago on January 25.

NIGHT DIVINE is available on Fallon’s website.

