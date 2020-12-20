Celebrate the holiday season at the 900 Shops

Looking for a place where kids can visit Santa? 900 North Michigan Shops has a socially distant experience to enjoy the merry traditions of Christmas. They have a few other surprises with a real-life (Tommy Holl) The Real Elf, and wine after dark (yes, shopping while sipping a glass of wine) for the 21 and over folks. It’s a fun way to keep the downtown shopping tradition alive!

** Twilight Shopping – guests can enjoy ambient lighting while they shop under the shimmering lights of 900 Shops. Unfortunately, due to enhanced Covid precautions, happy hour is no longer available.**