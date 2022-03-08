Celebrate National Meatball Day with meatball eating contest at Bar Roma

How many meatballs can you eat in three minutes?

In celebration of National Meatball Day, Bar Roma will hold their second annual Meatball Eating Competition on Wednesday, March 9. Starting at 7 p.m., participants will be challenged to eat as many meatballs as they can in three minutes.

The winner will receive a cash prize, along with restaurant swag. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place competitors. The entry fee is $20 per person. To reserve your spot, call Bar Roma at 773-954-7572.

Dining guests and spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy half-priced meatballs on Wednesday, March 3 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Chicago Scene was on hand as Chef Fred Ramos gave us a meatball tutorial on how the Manzo (ground beef, braised beef cheeks), meatballs are made.

Bar Roma also offers up Maiale (spicy BBQ pork), and Pallo (Chicken, pistachio, caramelized onions) for guests to sample, along with a full menu.

For table reservations on National Meatball Day, click here.

