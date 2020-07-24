Catch a baseball game on the North Side in person from this rooftop perch

The All-inclusive ticket includes game day admission, bountiful buffet and beverage service through the 7th inning and a unique and enjoyable experience. Guests enjoy Buona Catering ballpark style food as well as Beer, Wine, Soda, and Alcohol Malts.
To Enter Wrigley View Rooftop You Must Adhere to
the Following:
✓ A Wrigley View Rooftop employee will perform a contactless
temperature check; if your fever is 100 or over you will not be
allowed to enter.
✓ A mask/face covering must be worn at all times, except while
eating or drinking or seated. If you forget your mask, Wrigley View
Rooftop will have for sale.
✓ Social distancing will be enforced, i.e. you must maintain a 6-foot
distance from others not in your group.
✓ Wrigley View Rooftop will set up bleacher, table and bar seating in
accordance with social distancing guidelines.
✓ Wrigley View Rooftop staff will be wearing PPE to ensure your and
their safety.
