Catch a baseball game on the North Side in person from this rooftop perch





The All-inclusive ticket includes game day admission, bountiful buffet and beverage service through the 7th inning and a unique and enjoyable experience. Guests enjoy Buona Catering ballpark style food as well as Beer, Wine, Soda, and Alcohol Malts.

To Enter Wrigley View Rooftop You Must Adhere to

the Following:

✓ A Wrigley View Rooftop employee will perform a contactless

temperature check; if your fever is 100 or over you will not be

allowed to enter.

✓ A mask/face covering must be worn at all times, except while

eating or drinking or seated. If you forget your mask, Wrigley View

Rooftop will have for sale.

✓ Social distancing will be enforced, i.e. you must maintain a 6-foot

distance from others not in your group.

✓ Wrigley View Rooftop will set up bleacher, table and bar seating in

accordance with social distancing guidelines.

✓ Wrigley View Rooftop staff will be wearing PPE to ensure your and

their safety.

