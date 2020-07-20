Catch a baseball game in person at a Chicago Dogs game

The Chicago Dogs are members of the American Association of Independent

Professional Baseball. Named after Chicago’s favorite and oldest culinary tradition, the Chicago

Dogs’ logo features the colors and stars of the iconic Chicago flag. Home games are played at

the state-of-the-art Impact Field located at 9800 Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont, Ill.

The team is managed by former Boston Red Sox Manager, Butch Hobson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Chicago. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind

experience where every day is fan appreciation day.

