Candlelight: Sounds of Europe Featuring Brahms & Franck at Newberry Library

Goose Island is the official craft beer of the Chicago White Sox. For the 2020 season, the White Sox and Goose Island have collaborated for a first-ever Sox Golden Ale. It will be made available for opening day at the ballpark.

For opening day, there will be a limited special edition can available and sold in the ballpark with a peel-back label revealing the 2020 schedule. (While supplies last) Sox Golden Ale will also be available at retailers throughout Chicago before the first opening season game on March 26th.