Candlelight: Sounds of Europe Featuring Brahms & Franck at Newberry Library

Be transported into Europe at this special Sounds of Europe featuring Brahms & Franck Candlelight performance! You don’t need to know all things classical music to enjoy the evening, simply sit back and savor the stunning atmosphere and pieces you’ll hear. Walk into one of Chicago’s historical buildings where the walls will be flickering by candlelight to create a magical atmosphere. Prepare to be taken into the clouds with these European classical music masterpieces!
Tentative Program
Performed by featured violinist David Lisker and pianist Beilin Han
- Johannes Brahms: Sonatensatz
- Manuel de Falla: Suite Populaire Espagnole
- Cesar Franck: Sonata for Violin and Piano
- Vitorio Monti: Czardas
More info here