Camping in the backyard made easy

If you’re one of those families looking to enjoy nature’s finest in the great outdoors, you’re in luck! You have options. You can hit the great open road and head to your favorite campgrounds, or if you’re still wary of COVID-19, make the voyage to the backyard. Yes, the backyard! It’s a fun and safe way to get a little camping experience while sleeping under the stars. The best news about camping at home, you can still use the bathroom in your own house…

Gathering camping gear from the garage, I give you an idea of what you can do in your backyard this summer. One of the highlights, the bunk/cot used. It makes fitting more people in the tent much easier and gets you off the ground.

Get out and enjoy the outdoors and sleep under the stars! You have choices; from your backyard to the North Woods. Make a memory today.

Some of the items featured in this video can be found out Sam’s Club.

See the list below:

Available online, the Member’s Mark 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent is perfect for your next camping adventure, quick and easy to bunk down for the night. This tent is roomy enough to sleep six, an ideal way to enjoy the great outdoors! The instant set-up only takes 60 seconds – perfect for any novice or skilled camper.

The Duvalay with Luxury Memory Foam Sleeping Bag & Duvet is the most luxurious way to sleep in the great outdoors! The transportable sleeping bag is like sleeping on a cloud, ensuring a glamping-level cozy night’s sleep when away!

The Disc-O-Bed Large with Side Organizers & Rubber Foot Pads is the ideal way to comfortably sleep under the stars! It’s a convenient, flexible solution that offers portable comfort with outside storage pockets.

Get the kids excited for your adventure with a chair made just for them! For $14.98, the Kids’ Novelty Hard Arm Chair provides maximum comfort for kids, and includes a matching storage bag with carry strap for easy storage and handling. Available online in a variety of super cute patterns and prints!