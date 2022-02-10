Camp Broadcast provides aspiring young journalists boot camp to land that first job

A one-of-a-kind type of experience awaits the aspiring journalist, broadcaster or influencer at Camp Broadcast. Once virtual, the expert-led day camp for high school and college students will be held in person in June at The Hampton Inn & Suites in Skokie. The camp provides an opportunity to interview celebrities and newsmakers, learning tricks of the trade from industry veterans to make an impact for a hosting reel.

The founder, Sam Alex, is a radio and television personality. A Chicago native, Alex spent stints of his career in Central Illinois, and Nashville. He is back in Chicago hosting his nationally syndicated radio program “The Sam Alex show.” Alex’s work has been featured in Variety, Entertainment Tonight, People, USA Today and many others.

“This is my big passion project,” Alex said. “Paying it forward with Camp Broadcast for anyone who wants to be a fellow television or radio host or maybe you want to start your own podcast or YouTube channel. This is the place where you learn from the pros and interview celebrities to make that hosting reel and get hired.”

It’s this experience that gave Alex the idea to give back, offering an opportunity to help high school and college students the chance to get real-world experience from industry veterans. All sessions are led by Alex with a variety of celebrity guests divulging professional experiences and advice.

Rising Country Star Adam Hambrick was a recent celebrity guest. This is his performance of his new song, “The Longer I Lay Here.” Hambrick cut his teeth as a Nashville songwriter, penning two #1 hits – Dan + Shay’s “How Not To” and Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will.”

