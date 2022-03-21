CHICAGO — The California Clipper, a Chicago favorite since 1937, is back.

The Orbit Group scooped up the Clipper once it became available after it suddenly closed about two years ago amidst a legal battle with the previous owner. The space has the same signature red vintage light vibe, classic cocktails and an added lounge area that took over the former coffee shop C.C. Fern’s old space.

“Immediately when you walk you’re going to be hit with a glow of red lights, I think that is our signature feel, we have this beautiful Brunswick Bar that’s original to the space,” beverage director Kristina Mago said. “We usually have live music twice a week and DJs on the weekends.We’re a great neighborhood bar that has amazing cocktails and fantastic music selection.”

The Little Clipper – photo by Clayton Hauck

The most notable change at the Clipper is the conversion of the C.C. Fern’s space to a lounge area known as “The Little Clip.” It’s stacked with a DJ booth and an intimate vibe for late-night dancing on Friday and Saturday nights. The new space also sports a custom-made Sapele wood and Formica bar that pays homage to the original bar.

Other improvements are small upgrades to the main Brunswick bar and updating the old linoleum floor. Chicago bar aficionados might notice the light fixtures hanging from the ceiling. They’re from the recently closed Southport Lanes. A top-of-the-line sound system rounds out the space, giving it a modern sound with the classic old-school Chicago trimmings that make the California Clipper the vintage gem with all the might of a top-of-the-line venue.

The signature Brunswick Bar

