Burn off that holiday stress at TITLE Boxing Club in Evanston

Chicago Scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSTON, Ill. — Looking to let off a little steam while getting a workout in?

TITLE Boxing Club Evanston offers boxing training classes in a group fitness setting for any skill level of boxing.  

Participants work at their own pace on a 100 lb heavy bag, reaping the benefits of training like a boxer without getting hit in the face.

Most people have never boxed before, which is why they offer an intro to boxing 30-minute session to teach the basic punches and lay the groundwork for one of the 45-minute sessions.  

“One of the main points that makes us different is that we are non-contact, we’re using the sport of boxing for cardio, strength, toning and getting a full-body workout without getting hit in the face,” said Monica Mooney, Director of Operations.

Non-contact boxing classes

What can you expect from a 45-minute class? Warm-up round that includes hitting the bag for eight-rounds and ending with core/floor exercises. Additional benefits of this full-body boxer’s workout include stress relief, building confidence and endurance and being part of a community.  

To learn more about TITLE Boxing Club, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Title Boxing in Evanston

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News