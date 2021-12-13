Buddy Chicago unites over 200 local makers and artists in one shop

Looking for that perfect unique holiday gift made right here in Chicago? The Buddy Shop at the Chicago Cultural Center is as local as it gets.

They proudly represent over 200 Chicagoland area-based artists, makers and small businesses in our shop. Buddy offers a unique, Covid-safe, in-person shopping experience in downtown Chicago. They say they are provide an environmentally and ethically more conscious way to shop this season by avoiding large chains and international shipping.

They also offer shipping nationwide for customers. It’s a consignment-based store and directs 60% of all sales directly back to our artists every month.

Inside Buddy Chicago

