Bronzeville restaurant offering free Thanksgiving dinner

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Two Fish Crab Shack in Bronzeville is set to host their annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, open to all Chicago area diners.

It’s an event to bring Chicago diners together and connect with the community in a spirit of togetherness.

This year’s event is especially significant and will highlight the importance of assembling as a community in the midst of the ongoing challenging pandemic. Complete with a local DJ spinning tunes, it will be a block party vibe.

Two Fish Crab Shack has quickly gained a cult-like following in becoming one of Chicago’s go-to dining destinations.

Since opening in 2016, Chicagoans have filled their stomachs with their signature seafood boil in a bag experience featuring fresh seafood paired with their unique signature sauce.

The restaurant has been hosting its free Thanksgiving Dinner event for the community every year since it opened in 2016.

“Even if you don’t live in our community, you are still invited here to come for Thanksgiving, it is for all people,” said Yasmine Curtis, founder of Two Fish Crab Shack.

This year’s Thanksgiving menu features a selection of fan favorites from the popular seafood restaurant including roasted turkey, jerk turkey, beef short ribs, pot roast, baked chicken, fried chicken, salmon, and for the first time ever, their signature crab legs.

Dinner is to be served from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The event is free for all, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

