Bring in the new year by curling with a skyline view

CHICAGO — A rooftop with an incredible view of Chicago’s skyline, boozy (heated) igloos, and curling awaits you at the Winter Wonderland at Kenney Rooftop in Wicker Park.

With the winter season in full swing, Chicagoans are at the precipice of cabin fever. The Kennedy Rooftop is located on the 7th floor of the Hyatt Place Wicker Park, with the lobby and rooftop bar on the same level. High above the expressway that inspired its namesake, the Kennedy Rooftop provides an escape from the winter doldrums with the heated igloo domes and curling.

Curling is available for one-hour rental at a time, with up to six people to play at once. The rink is situated between the igloos and outdoor fireplace, providing a winter escape while enjoying time with friends and family.

Skyline views atop the Kennedy Rooftop

Guests can order food and drink off the outdoor rooftop restaurant menu, and there are several packages offered that include the rental of the igloos. The rental for the curling rink is a separate rental that would need to be reserved outside of your igloos availability.

There are slots for igloos and the curling rink that is open through January, to find out if they have reservations available, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.