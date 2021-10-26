Birch Road Cellar: Woman-owned BYOB neighborhood clubhouse with all-inclusive, come as you are vibe

CHICAGO — With the world changing over the last couple of years, having a place to gather with friends and family in an all-inclusive, come-as-you-are is more important than ever.

Birch Road Cellars is a women-owned, “BYOB neighborhood clubhouse” in Lincoln Park. Founded by lifelong best friends, Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins, Birch Road Cellars was born out of their frustrations with nightlife options filled with loud bars and overpriced drinks. Together, Bosse and Provins strived to create a space that was dedicated to good conversations and building relationships.

The kitchen space has everything you need

It serves as a daytime co-working space and ember-only events to date nights, game nights, wine and spirits appreciation nights and private gathering space. The best part after hosting an event, you don’t have to spend all your time clearing up before or after, it’s taken care of.

“It’s 100% BYOB, there are no bartenders, there are no servers, our members think of this space as an extension of your living room,” Bosse said. “The club is always set and ready with everything you need. Pick up some takeout, we’ve got serving platters, plate ware, glassware, napkins. And when you’re done put it in the bus tub and go on with your night.”

Membership includes a locker in the 57-degree temperature-controlled cellar to store your favorite beer, wine, or spirit as well as access to member-only events, any bar tool imaginable, and glassware. Amenities like coffee, tea, water and small snacks are included and each member is allowed to bring in two guests at any time. Access to the club is only via a biometric scanner for absolute security.

Co-founders Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins

Inside Birch Road Cellar