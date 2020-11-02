Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse reborn in art deco space reminiscent of a 1930’s tea salon

The Chicago Scene celebrating Halloween with William Patrick Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins at Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse. It’s #thechicagoscene

Musician Billy Corgan, founder of the Grammy winning band the Smashing Pumpkins and his partner Chloe Mendel have opened Madame ZuZu’s, a local plant-based teashop in Highland Park, Illinois.

Combining insanely delicious plant-based foods with rare teas of the world (in collaboration with rare tea cellar) and good vibes.

Originally created in 2012, madame ZuZu’s has grown into a nationally recognized tea brand, renowned for its rare and exclusive blends. This new highland park location will carry on ZuZu’s tradition of a whimsical atmosphere but in a larger, art deco space reminiscent of a 1930’s tea salon.

Billy and Chloe would like to be part of a positive community shift during these challenging times. ZuZu’s gives them the opportunity to accomplish this by providing jobs and contributing to the north shore community with an inclusive, unpretentious environment.