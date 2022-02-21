Behind-the-scenes look at the conservation of one of Art Institute’s iconic pieces

CHICAGO — The Art Institute of Chicago is full of iconic work. One that many will remember from their visits, (or Ferris Buelle’s visit) is “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat.

But what many don’t see is the extraordinary work that goes into preserving and conserving this masterpiece.

Recently, Chicago Scene was invited to get a behind-the-scenes look at the effort.

The piece was temporarily removed from the gallery and brought out from behind its glass enclosure to receive a brand-new, handcrafted frame and a gentle cleaning treatment in the Art Institute’s on-site conservation studio. This temperature-controlled space houses some of the most important conservation and repair work done by on-site artists and woodworkers.

In the conservation studio, “La Grande Jatte” was seen up close and without glass.

Museum curator Gloria Groom explained the significance of seeing the painting in this state.

“You think about it as complete, done at one time,” she said. “And we know it was done in stages. And you can really start looking at the areas where he’s come back in after getting the entire painting down for an exhibition in 1885.”

“We’ve had the painting since 1924 and we’ve done about 8 frames on the piece, as new research comes out, we’re learning more and more about what Seurat’s hopes for the paintings frame would have been,” said Kirk Vuillemot, associate conservator for preparation and framing at the museum.

It was Vuillemot and years of research at the Institute that were the foundation for the new frame he crafted for La Grande Jatte. The frame is more in line with what the artist envisioned in the 1800s.

Getting “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” back in place

This important conservation project has been made possible by Bank of America’s Art Conservation Project. Over the past decade, the Art Conservation Project has provided grants to museums in 36 countries, helping them conserve and preserve thousands of individual pieces.

