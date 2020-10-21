Behind the scenes look at the concert-going experience in the pandemic era at Lakeshore Drive-in

We got to take a look at how a venue is doing live music in the pandemic era. It’s a behind the scenes look at live music from Fitz & The Tantrums at Lakeshore Drive-In.

Lakeshore Drive-in has come together to create a socially responsible event series that puts gigs in the hands of industry professionals and creates space for Chicagoans to get back to enjoying live entertainment safely.

Chicago’s music, arts, and culture are unlike any other. The Lakeshore Drive-In will combine local talent with national leaders to showcase truly unique experiences.

Upcoming list of shows: