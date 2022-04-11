Behind the scenes at America's Beauty Show with Mr. Official, a beard master in Chicago on the latest beard trends

This year, the beard is on full display at America’s Beauty Show in Rosemont.

America’s Beauty Show 2022 runs through Monday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The event is for salon pros only and gives them access to the latest style and trends in the beauty world for 2022 and beyond.

It’s more than just beauty tips for the ladies, this year America’s Beauty Show stepped their game in the beard department.

Chicago Scene talked to Mr. Official, a beard master and Chicago staple on the Southwest Side. He ha six barbershops and a Chicago Barber Academy where he teaches his art form to aspiring barbers.

He walked through a demo of beard work, shaving, beard care tips, and techniques.

Chicago Scene also talked about hair tattoos with Carlos Estrella. Estrella, another Chicago native, uses his mastery of tools to influence the latest trends and techniques that have made him of the most followed professionals on social media as well as one of the most requested artists in the industry.

Inside America’s Beauty Show

Monday is the last day, tickets are still available for salon pros here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.