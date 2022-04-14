The Copacabana and new speakeasy, The Alley debut at Carnivale

CHICAGO — Since 2005, Carnivale has been a dining staple in Chicago. Guests have come to enjoy the Latin fusion cuisine, exotic cocktails and one-of-a-kind desserts inspired by the cuisine and culture of Mexico, South America and Central America.

The spot boast about their support to local farmers and artisans and preaches sustainability with over 60 different varieties of produce grown on their very own rooftop garden.

Continuing to reinvent itself, Carnival introduces its latest concept: Copacabana at Carnivale. This dinner show experience is a truly immersive experience. The 90-minute experience features a 1950’s style cabaret show with aerialists, Samba dancers, exotic music and interactive entertainment.

Copa at Carnivale

Announced this month, The Alley as Carnivale will transport guests into the prohibition era with an all-new speakeasy-style experience. Complete with live entertainment and handcrafted cocktails, you’ll have everything you’ll need for the night on the down at Carnivale.

Tickets for this event include a three-course prix fixe menu and live, interactive entertainment. For more information on this event, click here.

