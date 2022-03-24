Kings Dining & Entertainment has plenty of options for your March baseketball needs

CHICAGO — Kings Dining & Entertainment is your perfect spot for all your March basketball needs.

Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, Kings has plenty of TVs, large projection screens — plus bar space with bowling, air hockey, foosball and an arcade.

This isn’t your dad’s typical bowling alley. Long gone are the days of deep-fried everything from a freezer. Kings has its very own in-house restaurant Max & Leo’s offering coal-fired pizza and wings. They also offer a wide selection of drinks from the bar.

Pizza from Max & Leo’s

Reservations are recommended on days of basketball games, but not a must. They have plenty of room for walk-ins on a daily basis and offer many special during the week for families. To learn more about Kings Dining & Entertainment, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Plenty of bowling and basketball options at Kings