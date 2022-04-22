AXPONA, the country’s biggest consumer event for audiophiles, musicians and music lovers returns this weekend

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Audiophiles, rejoice! AXPONA, the country’s biggest consumer event for musicians and music lovers returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend. For those searching for the latest sound systems and gear for their home or office, this is the place to be.

Fans will have plenty of listening options with over 500 exhibitors that offer attendees the opportunity to touch, test, and shop the newest, high-end gear and gadgets on the market. Some of the exhibits include the latest technology in headphones, portable speakers, turntables, streaming music devices, amplifiers and vinyl.

The blending of old gear to work in today’s world

The event includes over 175 interactive listening rooms and an Ear Gear Expo with thousands of headphones from wireless to noise canceling. The epicenter is Expo Hall, adorned with audio gear ranging from $100 to $50,000. There’s also live concerts, including Chicago’s very own Toronzo Cannon and educational seminars experts on staff.

To learn more about AXPONA, click here.

