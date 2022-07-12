CHICAGO — In today’s world, saving time by not driving around all day running errands is a luxury many of us desire. How about having all of what you need in one spot?

Life Time Work River North, an elevated, shared workspace serves many of those times on that checklist. . This space is an integrated co-working destination, with healthy living options with state-of-the-art workout facilities, spas with healthy dining options and childcare on site.

Across from the famed Hole Name Cathedral, the One Chicago development is the city’s tallest residential building, Life Time Work River North provides members with elegant workspaces, a multitude of amenities, flexible monthly memberships, all-club access to Life Time River North athletic resort and more.

Situated on the sixth and seventh floors, Life Time Work is designed around a healthy work-life balance and features 39,000 square feet of luxury comfort, productivity, and collaboration.

The One Chicago building

Here you’ll find a resort-like rooftop pool and beach club, an expansive workout floor, and dedicated studios — 126,000 stunning square feet, all dedicated to the pursuit of healthy living. Oh, yes, they have parking available.

To learn more about this unique space, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.